West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

