Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Up 610.0% in January

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

