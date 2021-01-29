Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.91.

WDC opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 274,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

