Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

Shares of WDC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

