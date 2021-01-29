Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

