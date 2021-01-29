Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

