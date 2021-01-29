WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

