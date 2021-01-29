WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WEX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WEX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

