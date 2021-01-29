William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,518 shares of company stock valued at $972,499. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

