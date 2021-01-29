Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 594.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

