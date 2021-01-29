WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.73. 16,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 14,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period.

