WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 91.9% in January

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

DGRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 8,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.