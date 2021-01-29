Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 700 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.52. 14,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

