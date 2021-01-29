Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 10,402 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 1,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,342. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

