Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 16,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

