Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 9,401 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 1,351,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.