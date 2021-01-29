Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $511,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.03. 86,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.37 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

