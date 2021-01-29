Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 837,824 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

