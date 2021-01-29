Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 9.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.