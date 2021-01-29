Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WLWHY stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Get Woolworths alerts:

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.