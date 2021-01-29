Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,401. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

