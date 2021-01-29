Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.26 and last traded at $223.45. Approximately 2,506,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,025,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.90. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Workday by 28.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 10.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

