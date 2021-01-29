Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Gregory T. Ackerson Sells 6,445 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WKHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

