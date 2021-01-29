World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

