Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $87,549.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.