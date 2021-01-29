WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 285,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 40,614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

