Xaya Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $1.89 million and $2,691.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,573,665 coins and its circulating supply is 45,431,538 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

