Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 323.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

