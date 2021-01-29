XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XP.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter.

XP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,808,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XP by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after buying an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of XP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of XP by 12.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of XP by 5,363.4% during the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.