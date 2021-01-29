XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 7.5%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.96. 17,158,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,741,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

