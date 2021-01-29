Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price fell 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.16. 2,583,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,585,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YALA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

