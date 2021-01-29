Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 6.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.21. 1,876,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,727,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatsen stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

