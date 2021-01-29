yearn.finance II Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

