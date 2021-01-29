Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading 9.9% Higher

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 2,768,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,270,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -199.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Yelp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Yelp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

