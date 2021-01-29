YGGDRASH Hits Market Cap of $690,506.70 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $690,506.70 and approximately $86,129.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.64 or 0.00770037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.22 or 0.03807074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013659 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017629 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

