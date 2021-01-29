Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of YUMAQ opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Yuma Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262,288.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

