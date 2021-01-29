Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $112.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.55 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $425.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.95 million to $429.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $414.25 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLNG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.83. 1,688,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

