Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.99.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

