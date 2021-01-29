Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Antares Pharma also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 62,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,110. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $728.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

