Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($2.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 1,074,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,057,510. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

