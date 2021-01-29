Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.68.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $250.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.00 and a 200-day moving average of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

