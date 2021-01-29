Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $89.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.43 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $356.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.38 million, with estimates ranging from $358.86 million to $365.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in comScore by 87.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in comScore by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

