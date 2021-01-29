Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post sales of $17.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.41 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $20.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $91.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $96.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $96.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 846,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

