Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

NYSE NOW traded down $20.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.23. 52,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,786. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

