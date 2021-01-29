Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.41). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $57.12 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

