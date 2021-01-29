Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce sales of $53.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.89 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $29.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $187.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.63 million to $188.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.93 million, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $253.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR traded down $5.69 on Tuesday, reaching $211.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,973. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $285.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

