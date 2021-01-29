Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.69. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 1,043,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,898. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

