Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.92 million to $71.19 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 830,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.