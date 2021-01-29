Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,969,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,702,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 611.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.