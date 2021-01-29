Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.71. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 352.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 3,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.